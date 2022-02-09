Opposition Presidential Candidates May Exploit Freedom Convoy Movement in France - Expert

The growing Freedom Convoy movement in France, the blueprint for which comes from the mass protest of Canadian truckers against COVID-19 restrictions, might be exploited by presidential candidates form the French opposition ahead of the April election, Michel Liegeois, political expert from UCLouvain in Belgium, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The growing Freedom Convoy movement in France, the blueprint for which comes from the mass protest of Canadian truckers against COVID-19 restrictions, might be exploited by presidential candidates form the French opposition ahead of the April election, Michel Liegeois, political expert from UCLouvain in Belgium, told Sputnik.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the Freedom Convoy movement started to spread to Europe, with France likely at the forefront given the festering public discontent over government health policies, fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of living.

Inflation in France exceeded 7% in January and is expected to average 5% for the year. Nearly 300,000 people have already joined the movement on Facebook. Between February 9 and 11, several convoys are planned for Paris and other major cities. Two months before the French presidential election, this could be a "game changer."

"Everything is possible during an election period. Political exploitation can be immediate. On the left by someone like Jean-Luc Melenchon, who would ride on the public's annoyance by asking President Macron's government to 'get out.' On the right, opposition candidates like (Eric) Zemmour or Marine Le Pen would not be outdone, and the fire could prove very difficult for the Castex government to extinguish," Liegeois said.

Though Prime Minister Jean Castex, who is a skilled negotiator, is "the man" for these types of situations, even for him a wave of spontaneous protests could be difficult to manage, the expert warned.

France has experienced similar movements in the past, Liegeois added, recalling the "great shock" in May 1968, when trade unions took over student protests and closed all factories across France for months. It took the government of Charles de Gaulle a long time to resolve the issue, while the more recent example, the Yellow Vest movement, is yet to be fully resolved, according to the expert.

"It is impossible to say today if the movement will take or not. All social movements that have mobilized carriers in France and Europe have always been very difficult to stop. Their capacity for nuisance is very great. The government cannot in these crises where the carriers are involved simply dig in its heels and only try to arrest the thugs," Liegeois noted.

The French government has certainly taken note of the dangers the Freedom Convoy movement presents and has taken steps to curb it before it turns into mayhem, the expert said.

"When you see the world impact of the Canadian protest, the French government has reasons to worry, and so does the European Commission in Brussels, if the French revolt is successful," Liegeois said.