Opposition, Protesters Attempt to Storm Georgian Parliament Building - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Police officers in Tbilisi are holding back members of opposition and protesters who are trying to break in the Georgian parliament building demanding resignation of of several government officials, Georgia's 1TV television reported on Thursday.

According to the 1TV, thousands of protesters are clashing with police as part of a rally following an incident in the parliament building involving members of the Russian delegation at a session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as President of the assembly Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. The session was interrupted, then the building was assaulted by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

Protesters demand resignation of the parliamentary speaker and the interior minister over the incident.

The members of the Russian delegation have already left the Georgian capital.