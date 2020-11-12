Opposition Protesters in Yerevan Heading to National Security Service Headquarters

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Opposition protesters in Yerevan, who demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to the signing of a trilateral ceasefire agreement on Karabakh, are heading to the headquarters of the National Security Service, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Protesters gathered on Thursday outside the building of the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts.

A short rally took place, during which there were calls for Pashinyan's resignation.

"This incapacitated government must leave so that it would be possible to create new conditions and opportunities to get out of the current situation," Vahe Enfiajyan, the parliament's vice speaker from opposition party Prosperous Armenia, said at the rally.

Then the protesters went to the building of the National Security Service, where ten opposition leaders are being held.