Opposition Rallies In Armenia's Yerevan Demanding Resignation Of Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Armenian opposition held another rally in Yerevan on Saturday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The rally started earlier in the day and was attended, among others, by members of the Dashnaktsutyun party, including Gegham Manukyan, who accused Pashinyan of police brutality and repressions. Manukyan said the date of the next rally would be announced later.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Armenia's National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan refuted statements by the government that hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh may resume in case of the prime minister's resignation.

"I officially declare that we are not going to resume the war.

We say that a defeated leader cannot represent the interests of Armenians, cannot put forward a single pro-Armenian position, cannot find normal solutions. We do not want a war, we did not want it from the very beginning. It was provoked by Nikol Pashinyan as a result of his incompetent foreign policy," Vanetsyan said during the protest.

Mass opposition rallies have been taking place in Yerevan since mid-November, with protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation after he agreed to a ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan concerning the conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed republic.

