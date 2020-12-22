Armenia's ruling parliamentary group, My Step, has not responded to the opposition's call to discuss the current situation in the country, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a spokesman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, said Tuesday during a rally outside of the country's parliament

Earlier in the day, Saghatelyan claimed that the opposition had offered My Step to discuss the situation with the Movement to Save the Motherland, which unites about 20 opposition groups, by 14:00 GMT.

"These people do not recognize their responsibility.

We have received no feedback. This makes us more decisive, sturdy. This means that starting this moment we have to work with every My Step lawmaker. Armenian citizens are free in their actions and decisions. If they [lawmakers] do not understand this, it means we have to force a session of the parliament," Saghatelyan said.

The country has been rocked by protests in the wake of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signing the agreement with Azerbaijan on a ceasefire in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, viewed in Armenia as ceding ground in a bitter conflict.