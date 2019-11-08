UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition SNC Suggests Separate Intra-Syrian Talks On Terrorism 'Basket'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Opposition SNC Suggests Separate Intra-Syrian Talks on Terrorism 'Basket'

The head of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee (SNC) suggested on Friday to devote a separate panel to talks on terrorism in the war-torn country to unburden the Syrian Constitutional Committee

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The head of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee (SNC) suggested on Friday to devote a separate panel to talks on terrorism in the war-torn country to unburden the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Terrorism was one of the 12 "essential principles" that were identified as points of commonalities between the warring Syrian sides during the Geneva talks last year. The points were bundled into four "baskets." The Syrian Constitutional Committee discussed terrorism during its inaugural week.

"My advice to the United Nations is not to waste time during the meetings of the constitutional committee to discuss terrorism... I call on the UN to reopen the basket on terrorism," Nasr Hariri told reporters in Geneva.

The Swiss city hosted a press briefing that wrapped up a week of deliberations by the newly-founded 150-member constitutional committee, which includes 50 opposition nominees. Hariri said that the SNC was ready to send a delegation to discuss terrorism and the immediate release of detainees.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Geneva Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

6 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

21 minutes ago

Masdar, Uzbekistan sign power purchase agreement t ..

1 hour ago

Constructive Dialogue Established Among Negotiator ..

2 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Eid-Millad-un-Nabi final ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Labour Berates Johnson for Misunderstanding O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.