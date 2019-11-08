Opposition SNC Suggests Separate Intra-Syrian Talks on Terrorism 'Basket'

(@imziishan)

The head of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee (SNC) suggested on Friday to devote a separate panel to talks on terrorism in the war-torn country to unburden the Syrian Constitutional Committee

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The head of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee (SNC) suggested on Friday to devote a separate panel to talks on terrorism in the war-torn country to unburden the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Terrorism was one of the 12 "essential principles" that were identified as points of commonalities between the warring Syrian sides during the Geneva talks last year. The points were bundled into four "baskets." The Syrian Constitutional Committee discussed terrorism during its inaugural week.

"My advice to the United Nations is not to waste time during the meetings of the constitutional committee to discuss terrorism... I call on the UN to reopen the basket on terrorism," Nasr Hariri told reporters in Geneva.

The Swiss city hosted a press briefing that wrapped up a week of deliberations by the newly-founded 150-member constitutional committee, which includes 50 opposition nominees. Hariri said that the SNC was ready to send a delegation to discuss terrorism and the immediate release of detainees.