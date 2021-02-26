UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Supporters Gather At Tent Camp In Central Yerevan Ahead Of Parliament Session

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Opposition Supporters Gather at Tent Camp in Central Yerevan Ahead of Parliament Session

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Opposition supporters are arriving at the tent camp set up in downtown Yerevan, near the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The camp, consisting of roughly a dozen tents, was set up at the roadway of the Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, not far from the parliament, which is set to convene for a session at 11 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT). Around 200 opposition supporters spent the night in the camp, they were burning bonfires to keep warm. In the morning, new groups of opposition supporters began to arrive there with food and warm clothes.

Police officers on duty are keeping order. The police blocked car movement along the avenue.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Car Yerevan From Opposition

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

10 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

11 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.