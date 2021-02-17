Opposition Tells Ramaphosa to Put South Africa First in Post-State-of-Nation-Speech Debate

South Africa's opposition leaders accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of grandstanding during his state-of-the-nation address last week

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) , Thabiso Lehoko - South Africa's opposition leaders accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of grandstanding during his state-of-the-nation address last week, urging him instead to focus on ending rampant corruption and rescue the virus-battered economy from imploding.

Ramaphosa used the televised annual address to both houses of parliament last Thursday to report on the progress in the nation's fight against the coronavirus and outline his vision of post-pandemic recovery.

"First, we must defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Second, we must accelerate our economic recovery. Third, we must implement economic reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth. And finally, we must fight corruption and strengthen the state," he said.

The 68-year-old admitted that the national economy was still faced with some daunting challenges, including state capture, government corruption that flourished under ex-President Jacob Zuma.

"The revelations from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry lay bare the extent of state capture and related corruption. Testimony at the commission has shown how the criminal justice system was compromised and weakened. It is, therefore, vital that we sustain the momentum of the rebuilding effort that we began three years ago," he stressed.

The president said a special investigative team had probed 164 state contracts in the COVID-19 related procurement scheme on suspicion of unlawful conduct.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), told parliament during the first round of post-address debate on Tuesday that millions of South Africans were facing a bleak and uncertain future under the Ramaphosa administration.

"At a time when our country is at its lowest and people are filled with doubt and uncertainty we cannot mess around in this house. Our duty is to hold the executive accountable: no rubber-stamping, no grandstanding and no using numbers to shield people who are supposed to be held accountable," he said.

He said the president should stop lying about the real state of affairs and demanded that his ruling African National Congress (ANC) acknowledge that the country was nearing an economic collapse.

"More than ever before, the words spoken in this house must be frank and they must be honest. If we want to get out of the hole that we are in as a country then we must be honest," Steenhuisen said.

Corruption featured prominently in the debate. Ever since Zuma was thrown out of office three years ago South Africans have been waiting with growing impatience for high-ranking officials to be put on trial for stealing billions in taxpayer money through inflated government contracts.

"After three years of the Ramaphosa administration, the lockdowns and the pandemic crisis, no one was going to believe that the same burning issues are still present. The president has always said he will address corruption and it is not happening. South Africa as a whole has lost confidence in the president. This government is increasingly relegated to being a spectator," Steenhuisen said.

Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the left-wing opposition United Democratic Movement, said the 2018 explosive testimony by former public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela about widespread corruption among state officials was just the tip of the iceberg and demanded a comprehensive probe.

"Mr. President, there is more to uncover, and we must allow the Zondo Commission the time and resources to finish its job. Ultimately, the stolen money must be returned to the people and the guilty must go to jail," he said.

Pieter Groenewald, the leader of right-leaning DA-allied Freedom Front Plus party, accused Ramaphosa of being complicit in corruption by shielding Zuma from justice.

"Zuma is busy sowing divisions politically because he knows you will protect him. Zuma knows he will not go to jail because you will pardon him. Your economic recovery plan is only about black economic empowerment," he said.

Vuyolwethu Zungula, the leader of the African Transformation Movement, a conservative Christian party, challenged the president to stop hiding his administration's poor performance behind the pandemic.

"Corruption, unemployment and a poor performing economy were there even before COVID-19. With the reality of the majority of citizens being unemployed and living in poverty, the priority is to get citizens economically active... The economy is there but the government does not prioritize citizens," he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema stunned the parliament by calling out Ramaphosa for being an "incompetent" leader who had achieved nothing during the three years of his presidency.

"There is nothing to celebrate under your leadership. The reality is that the conditions of our people are getting worst and whilst the coronavirus has worsened things the only thing your administration is competent at is the protection and benefits of white capitalist establishment," he said.

Malema said the president's interest in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after switching away from AstraZeneca was questionable. He said Ramaphosa must work with progressive countries like Cuba and Russia to create an independent pharmaceutical body.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, in his address to the parliament, came to the president's defense and highlighted the achievements of the ANC.

"Allow me to commend the President Cyril Ramaphosa for a powerful state-of-the-nation address last week. It responded to the current COVID-19 crisis. The speech not only gave new information but it brought hope during the times of deep uncertainty in the country," he said.

Mkhize said the ANC government inherited a "dismal" health system but was able to increase life expectancy, reduce infant and maternal mortality rates and service 84 percent of the country's health needs between 1994 and 2020.

He said South Africa may be going through a difficult time but this is one resilient nation, which has proven itself within the international system.

"Our response tactic to the pandemic has become an example that others want to emulate around the globe. Our risk response approach is now being used by other countries," he said.

The debate on the presidential remarks, which traditionally mark the opening of the parliamentary year, will continue into a second day on Wednesday. The debate offers lawmakers an opportunity to offer solutions to issues raised by the president and for the opposition to make its voice heard. President Ramaphosa is expected to come back to parliament on Thursday to respond to criticism.