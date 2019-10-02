UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Johnson's Brexit Proposal Building In Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:22 PM

Leaders of Labour and the Scottish National Party (SNP) spoke against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals on Wednesday, warning that the draft deal would have hard time passing through parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Leaders of Labour and the Scottish National Party (SNP) spoke against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals on Wednesday, warning that the draft deal would have hard time passing through parliament.

"Hard to see how the UK government Brexit 'proposals' fly. And hard to escape conclusion that they're designed to fail," SNP's Nicola Sturgeon tweeted.

She reiterated that any deal that would take Scotland out of the European Union, its single market and customs union without its consent was "unacceptable."

The proposal includes the creation of a regulatory zone on the island of Ireland covering all goods, and keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, instead of in the EU customs area.

Ian Blackford, who leads the SNP parliamentary group at Westminster, slammed the draft as a "fig leaf" to the Tories' unionist DUP ally, which opposes letting Northern Ireland stay tied to the European Union.

"We voted very heavily to remain. We have no desire to be dragged out of Europe against our will and we will not sit back and allow that to happen," he stressed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Johnson's Brexit proposals were worse than those put forward by his predecessor. Theresa May's draft failed to clear the parliament three times. He said he did not see the new one accomplish this task.

"I can't see it getting the support that he thinks it will get and it will take us into a regime in Britain of deregulation, of undercutting and I think will also undermine the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

The UK parliament passed a law last month that will make the prime minister seek a Brexit delay if lawmakers do not agree to the Brexit deal or a no-deal scenario. The United Kingdom is to leave on October 31.

