Opposition Volya Party Calls for New Expert Cabinet to Lead Bulgaria Out of Protests

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Bulgaria needs a transition government composed of experts that would lead the country out of the ongoing crisis and bring it to the next elections, Veselin Mareshki, the leader of the opposition Volya party, told Sputnik in an interview as anti-government protests continue to rock the country.

The demonstrations have been underway for over a week already and show no signs of abating. Protesters in the capital of Sofia chant "Mafia out!" and demand resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his entire cabinet, accusing him of corruption and links with criminal groups.

"I do not know if the government will resign, but from the parliamentary rostrum I called on the parties for common sense and unity to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic. I also called for the creation of an expert cabinet, which would unite patriots and pragmatists, who would lead Bulgaria out of the crisis and organize fair and honest elections. And then - whatever the people choose," Mareshki said.

The politician noted that protesters were unhappy not only with policies of the ruling GERB party, but also with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), formal opposition and the party of President Rumen Radev, who is a vocal critic of the government's record on corruption.

Protests erupted after armed security officers raided the office of the president, who claimed that the prime minister had ties with oligarchs, on July 7. Radev's secretary and adviser were detained for questioning. A few days later, Radev called on the government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev to resign, and this call resonated with a large part of the society.

"At the protests I now see posters saying 'We do not want GERB, we do not want BSP' and 'We do not want the government, we do not want the president!'.

On July 15, Borissov dismissed Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov. However, this move did not appease the protesters in Sofia.

"There are indications of serious changes in the cabinet. This will have a positive impact on citizens. I think this is the most useful way for Bulgaria. We from Volya are the categorical opposition of all," Mareshki said, adding that the party has no intention of cooperation neither with GERB, nor with the BSP.

Mareshki argued that Volya, which was founded on anti-establishment and anti-corruption principles, was "representatives of the protesters, those who want revenge and justice" but recalled that the party was the least represented in the parliament.

"There is no protest only against the Volya party ... We are the only ones against whom there are no facts or even suspicions of involvement in corrupt or dishonest transactions. ... I think that Bulgarians appreciated with dignity what we do. It is no coincidence that our latest national initiative � free medicines for students up to the fourth grade, free medicines for pensioners over the age of 65 � is gaining more and more popularity. I am sure that we will be the only parliamentary party that will have a higher result than the previous elections," Mareshki said.

He expressed determination that his party will continue its fight against corruption and noted that corrupt practices could not be defeated by a vote of no-confidence in the government, but rather by a personal example of politicians.

Next week, the prime minister is facing a vote of no-confidence that was demanded by the BSP.