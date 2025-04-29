Opposition Wins Trinidad And Tobago Election, Returning Persad-Bissessar As PM
Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The opposition in Trinidad and Tobago won Monday's parliamentary elections, returning former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to office as the twin-island Caribbean nation battles an economic slump and rise in gang violence.
Her centrist United National Congress (UNC) declared victory on Monday evening after unofficial preliminary results showed the party won more than half the seats in the House of Representatives, with the incumbent center-left People's National Movement (PNM) conceding defeat.
"Everything indicates that the UNC won the election," Persad-Bissessar told supporters, but urged the party not to be "pretentious or arrogant."
"We have a lot of work ahead of us," the 73-year-old said. "When UNC wins, we all win."
She had campaigned on promises of higher public wages, describing the election to be "for the mother walking the aisles of the grocery store with her children, always with a pen, a pencil, or a calculator in hand because food prices keep rising and she has to keep tabs on what she can buy."
Persad-Bissessar, who had held office from 2010 to 2015, ran against former energy minister Stuart Young, 50.
Young took over as prime minister in March when party colleague Keith Rowley stepped down after 10 years in the job to make way for new blood.
Young has accused his rival of peddling false promises, saying there was "no way that a government, any government, could afford" the additional $2 billion bill he said her program of pay increases would entail.
Rowley on Monday conceded defeat on behalf of his party, praising the organization and high turnout at polls.
"Tonight is not a good night for the PNM but it might be a good night for Trinidad and Tobago. By all accounts, things went very well," he told local media.
Some 1.1 million people in the small English-speaking Caribbean archipelago were eligible to vote in Monday's election for the 41 members of the House of Representatives.
Ballots have not been fully counted yet, but early data indicated a UNC victory.
Any party that emerges with a majority of seats will form a new government with its leader as prime minister.
