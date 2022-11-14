Option for Moscow-Kiev Negotiations Should Remain Available - Austrian Foreign Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The opportunity for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should remain available, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"I think we should always keep this door open, because, after all, sustainable peace can only be achieved at the negotiating table," Schallenberg said, commenting on the possibility of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The minister added that, from his point of view the time for these negotiations "has not yet come", the decision should be made in Kiev and in Moscow.

Touching upon future relations with Russia, Schallenberg stressed that geography and history cannot be changed, and there can be no abolition of culture in relation to Russia, however there can also be no return to the status quo.

"We are talking about war crimes, crimes against humanity, they must be investigated," Schallenberg said.