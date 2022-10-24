UrduPoint.com

Optoelectronic Suppression System To Get Installed On Russia's New Anti-Tank Gun - Rostec

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russia's new 2S25M self-propelled anti-tank gun will be equipped with an optoelectronic suppression system and additional armor, the industrial director of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Bekkhan Ozdoev, told Sputnik.

"Right now, the High Precision Complexes Holding, which is part of Rostec, is working on the possibility of strengthening the protection of the 2S25M by installing an optical-electronic suppression system on it, as well as a set of additional armor. These measures will improve the crew's safety and the survivability of the vehicle on the battlefield," Ozdoev explained.

