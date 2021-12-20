Oracle to buy medical information firm Cerner for $28.3 bn

Silicon Valley tech giant Oracle will buy Cerner, which makes software that hospitals use for digital recordkeeping, for $28.3 billion, the companies announced Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Silicon Valley tech giant Oracle will buy Cerner, which makes software that hospitals use for digital recordkeeping, for $28.3 billion, the companies announced Monday.

"Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information -- enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," Oracle's Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said in a statement.