UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:44 PM

Oracle to buy medical information firm Cerner for $28.3 bn

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Silicon Valley tech giant Oracle will buy Cerner, which makes software that hospitals use for digital recordkeeping, for $28.3 billion, the companies announced Monday.

"Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information -- enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," Oracle's Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said in a statement.

