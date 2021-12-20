UrduPoint.com

Oracle To Buy Medical Records Firm Cerner For $28.3 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

Oracle to buy medical records firm Cerner for $28.3 bn

Tech giant Oracle will buy Cerner, which makes software that hospitals use for digital recordkeeping, for $28.3 billion, the companies announced Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Tech giant Oracle will buy Cerner, which makes software that hospitals use for digital recordkeeping, for $28.3 billion, the companies announced Monday.

"Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information -- enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," Oracle's Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said in a statement.

The deal is Oracle's largest-ever acquisition, and according to the statement will see the company pay $95 in cash for each share of Cerner, with an expected closing date of the end of next year.

Cerner will be a "huge additional revenue growth engine for Oracle for years to come as Oracle expands Cerner's business into many more countries throughout the world," the statement said.

Oracle is one of the US tech industry's largest firms, and is worth nearly $260 billion on Wall Street.

Its purchase of Cerner will "provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications," Ellison said.

Founded in 1979, Cerner makes software to help doctors and nurses keep track of patients' records at more than 27,500 hospitals and clinics worldwide.

The company is based in Kansas City, Missouri, and has more than 28,000 employees.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Company Buy Kansas City Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

2 minutes ago
 Gabon youth soccer coach charged with paedophilia: ..

Gabon youth soccer coach charged with paedophilia: judicial source

2 minutes ago
 Belarus says diplomat hurt in London embassy 'atta ..

Belarus says diplomat hurt in London embassy 'attack'

2 minutes ago
 Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voter ..

Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record - P ..

2 minutes ago
 29 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

29 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours explori ..

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours exploring emirate’s hidden gems

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.