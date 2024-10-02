Open Menu

Oracle To Invest $6.5 Bn In Malaysian Cloud Services Region

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services region

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Tech giant Oracle on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than $6.5 billion on cloud services data centres in Malaysia, joining a list of US titans rushing to build up their artificial intelligence infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

The firm said in a statement the cloud region would help organisations in the country modernise their applications, migrate their workload to the cloud and innovate with data, analytics and AI.

"Malaysia offers unique growth opportunities for organisations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies," said Garrett Ilg, Oracle's executive vice president and general manager for Japan and Asia Pacific.

"Our multi-billion Dollar investment affirms our commitment to Malaysia as a regional gateway for cloud infrastructure as well as a comprehensive suite of software as a service applications deployed within Malaysia."

The statement also quoted Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz as welcoming the investment, saying it would help firms with innovative and cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to boost their global competitiveness.

Related Topics

Dollar Japan Malaysia Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

11 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

21 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

23 hours ago

More Stories From World