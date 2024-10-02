Oracle To Invest $6.5 Bn In Malaysian Cloud Services Region
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Tech giant Oracle on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than $6.5 billion on cloud services data centres in Malaysia, joining a list of US titans rushing to build up their artificial intelligence infrastructure in Southeast Asia.
The firm said in a statement the cloud region would help organisations in the country modernise their applications, migrate their workload to the cloud and innovate with data, analytics and AI.
"Malaysia offers unique growth opportunities for organisations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies," said Garrett Ilg, Oracle's executive vice president and general manager for Japan and Asia Pacific.
"Our multi-billion Dollar investment affirms our commitment to Malaysia as a regional gateway for cloud infrastructure as well as a comprehensive suite of software as a service applications deployed within Malaysia."
The statement also quoted Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz as welcoming the investment, saying it would help firms with innovative and cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to boost their global competitiveness.
