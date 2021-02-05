An orange "cloud" over a Russian town in the Far East has emerged following blasting operations in a local quarry, the mayor explained to Sputnik after social media users published photos of a brick-colored plume of dust or smoke rising in the sky

Earlier on Friday, residents of the town of Bolshoy Kamen (Large Stone) took to social media to share the strange photos.

Some of users suggested that the orange "cloud" was toxic combustion products.

"In our quarry, rock is blown up. A specialized company that carries out blasting operations explained that it [orange cloud] is the color of soil and dust. In the quarry, they extract rock; and to get to it, they carried out relevant blasting operations," mayor Alexander Andryukhin said, adding that it was a one-off blast.

The town's emergency services have confirmed the information, noting that there were no reports of toxic substances in the area.