Orange Level Terror Threat To Be Lifted In Kazakhstan's Almaty Monday - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The orange level terror threat in the Kazakh city of Almaty is set to be lifted on Monday as the security situation has stabilized following unrest at the beginning of last month, antiterrorism authorities announced on Sunday.

"The city's operational headquarters for combating terrorism reports that the situation in the city of Almaty has stabilized. According to the decision made by the head of the headquarters, from 00:00 on February 7 of this year, the high 'orange' level of terror threat is canceled," the center said in a statement.

At the same time, law enforcement agencies and special services will remain on high alert, the statement added.

