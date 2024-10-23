Orban Asks Hungarians To 'resist' Brussels Like USSR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday urged Hungarians to "resist" Brussels like they did Moscow almost 70 years ago, as he marked the central European country's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising.
The nationalist premier -- Moscow's closest EU ally whose country holds the bloc's rotating presidency -- has been stoking fears of a war between the West and Russia, which he blames on the European Union and NATO.
At home, Orban, who has ruled Hungary since 2010, is under rising pressure, facing an unprecedented challenge from former-government-insider-turned opposition leader Peter Magyar.
"Do we bow to the will of a foreign power, this time from Brussels, or do we resist it? ... I propose that our response should be as clear and unequivocal as it was in 1956," Orban told thousands of people in Budapest.
"For us, the lesson of 1956 is that we must fight for only one thing, for Hungary and for Hungarian freedom," he added.
The 1956 anti-Soviet uprising left about 3,000 people dead and 20,000 wounded between October 23 and November 4 and became a symbol of Hungary's fight against repression.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Orban has refused to send weapons to Kyiv and urges a speedy ceasefire without any preconditions.
He warned that under a Kyiv-proposed "victory plan", "we Hungarians would wake up one morning to find Slavic soldiers from the East stationed on Hungarian territory again".
