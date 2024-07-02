Orban Calls For Ukraine Ceasefire To Speed Up Peace Talks
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 09:13 PM
Hungary's Moscow-friendly prime minister Viktor Orban urged Kyiv on Tuesday to work towards a "quick ceasefire" in Ukraine that could pave the way for negotiations with Russia to end more than two years of war
Orban issued the appeal standing next to President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Ukraine, the first by the vocal critic of Western support for Kyiv.
"I asked the president to consider whether... a quick ceasefire could speed up the peace talks," Orban told reporters, adding that the ceasefire he envisions would be "time-limited".
Ukraine has repeatedly rejected calls for a pause in fighting, which it says would just give Russia time to regroup for a fresh assault.
The United States meanwhile on Tuesday announced new security aid for Ukraine worth $2.3 billion.
Unlike many other European leaders, Orban had not visited Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022 and is widely seen as the 27-member bloc's most pro-Russian leader.
In October 2023 he met Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Beijing, becoming the first EU leader to do so since the start of the war.
The populist leader, in power since 2010, regularly criticises Europe's financial and military support for Kyiv, temporarily blocking a 50-billion-euro ($53-billion) aid package for weeks.
And he openly opposes holding EU membership talks with Kyiv as well as Brussels' sanctions on Moscow -- though Budapest has not used its veto to block the moves.
- A 'just peace' -
The visit comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency, a position which gives the central European state sway over the bloc's agenda and priorities for the next six months.
Orban said he would report on his talks with Zelensky to EU prime ministers "so that the necessary European
