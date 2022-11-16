UrduPoint.com

Orban Convenes Hungarian Security Council Over Suspension Of Oil Supplies Via Druzhba

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is convening a security council on Tuesday evening over the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is convening a security council on Tuesday evening over the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

Transneft earlier told Sputnik that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities.

"In response to the stop in oil transfer through the Druzhba pipeline and the missile hitting territory of Poland, @PM_ViktorOrban has convened HU's Defense Council for 8 p.m.," Kovacs tweeted.

