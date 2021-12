Orban Expects to Meet With Putin in Early 2022 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next year, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Orban said that he will meet with Putin at the beginning of 2022.