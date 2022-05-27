(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) French right-wing opposition leader Marine Le Pen and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the European Union on Friday for pressing ahead with sanctions on Russia.

Le Pen said on social media they met at the Hungarian embassy in Paris and spoke at length about European policies, Ukraine, migration and inflation.

Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said the two focused on the economic fallout of the conflict in Ukraine and the EU's "erroneous and dangerous" sanctions policy, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Havasi said that Orban and Le Pen agreed that European parties that stand up for traditional values should join forces to protect citizens and families because "leftists and bureaucrats in Brussels cannot be trusted."