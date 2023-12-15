Open Menu

Orban Links Ukraine Aid To Release Of All EU Funds For Hungary

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Friday for unblocking all of the still-frozen funds from the European Union for his country, before considering lifting his veto on further aid to Ukraine.

The bloc wanted to provide an additional 50 billion Euros ($55 billion) to support Kyiv over the next four years, as part of a boost to the bloc's overall budget, a plan Hungary's nationalist leader blocked early on Friday in a crunch summit at Brussels.

"It is an extraordinary situation because the other countries want to amend the seven-year running budget, which I vetoed yesterday," Orban said in an interview with Hungarian state radio on Friday morning.

Most EU leaders wanted this week's summit to send a sign of solidarity with Ukraine 22 months after Russia launched its invasion.

But any decisions must be unanimous -- or at least unopposed -- by the 27 member states.

