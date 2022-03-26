Hungary defends its national interests, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview to Hungarian broadcaster M1 responding to the appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to choose a side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Hungary defends its national interests, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview to Hungarian broadcaster M1 responding to the appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to choose a side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

In his speech to 27 European leaders released on Friday, Zelenskyy criticized Hungary for opposing the introduction of sanctions on Russian energy and a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and for declining to supply Kiev with weapons and allow its transfer through its territory.

"The Ukrainian point of view is completely understandable: they are asking for NATO intervention, the start of an air war, and for the supply of weapons. However, we are not Ukrainians, not Russians. We are Hungarians ... The answer to the question 'which side is Hungary on?' is Hungary is on the side of Hungary ... We help those in trouble, but we want to ensure and protect our own national interests," Orban said following the EU summit.

According to Orban, there are countries that would like NATO or the European Union to participate in the conflict to some extent even using military means, but there are some nations like Hungary that want to stay out of the conflict.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not allow the transfer of weapons to Ukraine through its territory, despite the appleal of Zelenskyy, as this would endanger the life and safety of the Hungarians.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.