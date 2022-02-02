UrduPoint.com

Orban Says Did Not See Putin's Intention Of Aggression Against Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Orban Says Did Not See Putin's Intention of Aggression Against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he did not see any intention of aggression against Ukraine during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I did not see any intentions for such actions on the part of President Putin during the negotiations.

The president was very calm," Orban said when asked if he believes in possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The officials also spoke over a glass of champagne after the discussions but kept socially distanced in accordance with COVID-19 rules.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

15 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

15 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

15 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

15 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

15 minutes ago
 Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting ..

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting War in Crimea as NATO Member

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>