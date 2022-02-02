(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he did not see any intention of aggression against Ukraine during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I did not see any intentions for such actions on the part of President Putin during the negotiations.

The president was very calm," Orban said when asked if he believes in possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The officials also spoke over a glass of champagne after the discussions but kept socially distanced in accordance with COVID-19 rules.