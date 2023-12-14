Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived at the EU summit on Thursday determined to derail any attempt by fellow leaders to launch membership talks for Ukraine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived at the EU summit on Thursday determined to derail any attempt by fellow leaders to launch membership talks for Ukraine.

Arriving at the meeting, Orban told reporters that Ukraine did not yet meet the "merit-based" criteria to join the EU and that the issue should not even be discussed.

"There is no reason to discuss anything because preconditions were not met," Orban said, citing the European Commission's advice to leaders on Ukraine's reform progress.

"We're not going to move away from this," he warned.

The European Commission has advised the 27 leaders that Ukraine is making good progress towards enacting the necessary political and judicial reforms to meet EU standards.

Most EU leaders want this week's summit to approve the start of formal membership talks, in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine almost 22 months after Russia launched an all-out invasion.