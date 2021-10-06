Orban Says European Commission to Blame for High Gas Prices

The blame for skyrocketing gas prices lies with the European Commission, which underscores the need for the bloc to revise its policy and regulations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The blame for skyrocketing gas prices lies with the European Commission, which underscores the need for the bloc to revise its policy and regulations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

"The EU must change its policy at least partly. The reason why the prices are up is the fault of the Commission, so we have to change some regulations, otherwise everybody will suffer. Hungary is out of that because we have a price cap system so the prices in Hungary are down," Orban said upon arrival at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia.

Gas futures on European market soared above $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters earlier on Wednesday, before rolling back to $1,679 minutes later.

The ministers of economy and finance of Spain, France, the Czech Republic, Greece and Romania, meanwhile, put forward a number of proposals to mitigate the sharp rise in energy prices. In particular, they believe that a common approach at the European level is needed to tackle the situation.