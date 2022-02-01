(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday he did not see "any intention to do something harsh" in relation to Ukraine.

"I did not see any intentions for such actions on the part of President Putin during the negotiations. The president was very calm," Orban said when asked if he believes in possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.