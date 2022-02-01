UrduPoint.com

Orban Says He Did Not See Putin's Intention For Aggression Against Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Orban Says he Did Not See Putin's Intention for Aggression Against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday he did not see "any intention to do something harsh" in relation to Ukraine.

"I did not see any intentions for such actions on the part of President Putin during the negotiations. The president was very calm," Orban said when asked if he believes in possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

52 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

52 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

54 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

54 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

54 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>