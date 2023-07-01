Open Menu

Orban Says Hungary Should Boost Defenses As Weak Nations Will Disappear Soon

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Hungary should continuously train and equip its defense forces to be prepared for the point when only strong nations will survive while the weak will vanish, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

"We need a strong country, a strong government, a strong economy, a strong army and, last but not least, a strong law enforcement service. We need to train and arm ourselves. The times are coming when weak nations will disappear and strong will remain. Therefore, we need to strengthen our defense lines and law enforcement services every day," Orban said during a swearing-in ceremony of graduates of the Hungarian University of Public Service, which was broadcast on his social media.

Hungary has under way in its immediate vicinity the Ukraine conflict, which is "the epicenter of the shuddering of world foundations," all while thousands of migrants are trying to cross its southern border, Orban said, adding, however, that he believes Hungary continues to remain one of Europe's safest countries, "perhaps the safest.

In July 2022, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said that he had issued instructions on strengthening the combat readiness of the armed forces and holding intense training exercises in different parts of the country, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the inflow of migrants to Hungary.

Last year, Orban said that only a strong national army could guarantee the country's security and that Hungary would seriously reinforce its army over the next decade since European countries could not rely solely on the United States.

