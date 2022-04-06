Orban Says Invited Putin to Hold Peace Talks With Ukraine in Hungary - Reports

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to conduct peace talks with Ukraine in Hungary, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to conduct peace talks with Ukraine in Hungary, media reported on Wednesday.

During a phone conversation, Orban invited Putin to hold the peace talks with the participation of the Ukrainian and French presidents, as well as the German chancellor, Reuters reported.

He told reporters that Putin's response was positive, but the Russian leader said he would have conditions.

Additionally, the Hungarian leader said that Europe will have to pay for sanctions against Russia.