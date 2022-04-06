UrduPoint.com

Orban Says Invited Putin To Hold Peace Talks With Ukraine In Hungary - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Orban Says Invited Putin to Hold Peace Talks With Ukraine in Hungary - Reports

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to conduct peace talks with Ukraine in Hungary, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to conduct peace talks with Ukraine in Hungary, media reported on Wednesday.

During a phone conversation, Orban invited Putin to hold the peace talks with the participation of the Ukrainian and French presidents, as well as the German chancellor, Reuters reported.

He told reporters that Putin's response was positive, but the Russian leader said he would have conditions.

Additionally, the Hungarian leader said that Europe will have to pay for sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin Hungary Media

Recent Stories

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand ..

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand

54 seconds ago
 If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hunga ..

If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hungary Will Pay in Rubles - Orban

55 seconds ago
 UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia ..

UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council - O ..

57 seconds ago
 'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' ..

'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' times

1 minute ago
 Federal government's Ramzan relief package success ..

Federal government's Ramzan relief package successfully launched

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Dea ..

Russia Confirms 14,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 291 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Respons ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.