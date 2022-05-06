UrduPoint.com

Orban Says Plans To Take Office As Prime Minister May 16, Will Present New Gov't In Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Orban Says Plans to Take Office as Prime Minister May 16, Will Present New Gov't in Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Viktor Orban said on Friday that he is planning to take office as Hungary's prime minister on May 16 and present a new government in about a week.

"I plan to take the oath of office as prime minister on May 16, with the hope that it will be supported by a majority (of members of the parliament).

And then, in seven or eight days, at the next parliamentary meeting, sometime between May 20 and May 30, I will be able to introduce new members of the government," Orban told Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Hungary May Government

Recent Stories

vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: ..

Vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using ..

Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using Special Operation's Experienc ..

12 minutes ago
 FIA launches investigation into fake videos runnin ..

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

20 minutes ago
 Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas ..

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

20 minutes ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

20 minutes ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.