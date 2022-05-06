MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Viktor Orban said on Friday that he is planning to take office as Hungary's prime minister on May 16 and present a new government in about a week.

"I plan to take the oath of office as prime minister on May 16, with the hope that it will be supported by a majority (of members of the parliament).

And then, in seven or eight days, at the next parliamentary meeting, sometime between May 20 and May 30, I will be able to introduce new members of the government," Orban told Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio.