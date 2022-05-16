UrduPoint.com

Orban Says Sanctions Against Russia Effective Only 'on Paper'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Sanctions against Russia are effective only "on paper" as the one who imposes a continental blockade fails, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Sanctions against Russia are effective only "on paper" as the one who imposes a continental blockade fails, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"Europe is convinced that different sanctions can bring Russia to its knees.

This is possible on paper, and many 'paper' politicians put forward some theoretical evidence, but no matter how hard I try to remember, an effective continental blockade does not come to my mind. However, I saw the failure of those, who introduced it," Orban said in a speech after his re-election as a prime minister, which was broadcast by the M1 tv channel.

The prime minister added that Hungary will not oppose sanctions against Russia, as long as they do not threaten the country's energy security. In addition, Orban said that Brussels abuses its power and reduces that of the EU member states by imposing alien culture and ideology on them.

