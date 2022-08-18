UrduPoint.com

Orban Says Ukraine's Crisis Will Weaken EU, But Benefit Russia, China, US Oil Giants

Published August 18, 2022

Europe is likely to become weaker as a result of the Ukraine crisis, while Russia and China, along with major US oil corporations will turn the situation to their advantage, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told German magazine Tichys Einblick on Thursday

Orban noted that the West cannot resolve the conflict by military means, while the sanctions failed to destabilize Russia and dealt a substantial blow to Europe itself. The prime minister also argued that there is no unanimous international support for the US and Ukraine.

"A large part of the world emphatically does not get behind (Washington and Kiev), including the Chinese, the Indians, the Brazilians, South Africa, the Arab world, Africa," Orban told the magazine.

However, other nations, energy independent ones in particular, will benefit from Europe's weakened standing, the Hungarian prime minister said.

"The Russians benefit. EU imports from Russia have dropped by a quarter, and Gazprom's revenues have doubled. The Chinese benefit; they used to be at the mercy of the Arabs. And, of course, big American corporations benefit," Orban said, pointing to soaring revenues of US oil and gas giants ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

The Hungarian leader warned that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict may "put a definitive end to Western superiority."

