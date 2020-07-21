Orban Sees EU Deal on Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget as Big Win for Hungary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised on Tuesday the EU agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and the post-coronavirus economic recovery fund, calling it a big win for Hungary despite certain remaining differences with other member states.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"We have reached all our targets, ... if we are standing next to each other firmly, there is no enemy who could be successful against us," Orban said, as cited by the government's About Hungary official media outlet, adding that Hungary and Poland did not only secure significant funds but also managed to protect their national pride.

One of the stumbling blocks in the negotiations in Brussels was the so-called rule of law mechanism.

The measure, which has been publicly backed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, would see access to EU grants contingent on member states abiding by and implementing a set of European values.

The proposals have drawn criticism from Orban, who is seen to be one of the targets of the measure, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who said that Warsaw dis did not want to be bound by obligations.

"Clearing up the definition of 'rule of law' is still important; we will need to get back to it in the close future. [However] it is not acceptable that anybody, and especially those who inherited the rule of law, criticize us, the freedom fighters that did a lot against the communist regime in favor of rule of law," Orban noted.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion Euros in loans, instead of 250 billion euros, that will have to be repaid by the states.