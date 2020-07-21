UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orban Sees EU Deal On Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget As Big Win For Hungary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Orban Sees EU Deal on Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget as Big Win for Hungary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised on Tuesday the EU agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and the post-coronavirus economic recovery fund, calling it a big win for Hungary despite certain remaining differences with other member states.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"We have reached all our targets, ... if we are standing next to each other firmly, there is no enemy who could be successful against us," Orban said, as cited by the government's About Hungary official media outlet, adding that Hungary and Poland did not only secure significant funds but also managed to protect their national pride.

One of the stumbling blocks in the negotiations in Brussels was the so-called rule of law mechanism.

The measure, which has been publicly backed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, would see access to EU grants contingent on member states abiding by and implementing a set of European values.

The proposals have drawn criticism from Orban, who is seen to be one of the targets of the measure, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who said that Warsaw dis did not want to be bound by obligations.

"Clearing up the definition of 'rule of law' is still important; we will need to get back to it in the close future. [However] it is not acceptable that anybody, and especially those who inherited the rule of law, criticize us, the freedom fighters that did a lot against the communist regime in favor of rule of law," Orban noted.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion Euros in loans, instead of 250 billion euros, that will have to be repaid by the states.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Brussels Warsaw Poland Hungary Euro Media All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

8 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

15 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

30 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

30 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

45 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for development of remote, backw ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.