BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish Parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop have discussed the increase of gas transit capacity via the TurkStream pipeline, among other issues, in Budapest, Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said on Thursday.

"The evolving energy crisis has made the Hungarian-Turkish high-level talks especially relevant. Therefore, the expansion of gas transit capacity in the east-west direction was discussed during the conversation. Viktor Orban noted that Turkey had become one of the most important transit countries for the deliveries of natural gas to the Hungarian market by joining TurkStream," Hungarian news agency MTI quoted Havasi as saying.

The spokesman noted that Orban and Sentop also discussed the joint tackling of illegal migration.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that gas supply to Hungary has been ensured thanks to the TurkStream pipeline "regardless of the attacks on Nord Stream."

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later that day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as the authorities of Sweden and Denmark.