Orban Welcomes Italian, Polish Populists After EPP Exit

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:21 PM

Fresh from his party's exit out of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday welcomed Polish and Italian populists as he explores new alliances

"We are going to launch a new platform, an organisation, a process which will give those citizens who believe in a traditional Europe the representation that they deserve," Orban said ahead of the meeting with Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki and Italian populist Matteo Salvini in Budapest.

Orban's Fidesz party left the EPP this month, two weeks after walking out of the alliance's group in the European Parliament.

The move put an end to years of debate inside the EPP about whether Fidesz should be allowed to remain given the frequent accusations levelled at Orban of undermining the rule of law.

Since then, in his search for new allies Orban has turned to Morawiecki's Law and Justice (PiS) party, as well as the stridently anti-immigration and eurosceptic Salvini.

However, PiS and Salvini's Lega belong to different European political groupings.

"Today it is necessary to discuss building a strong group which will defend the traditional, normal values on which European civilisation has developed," Morawiecki said before setting off for the Hungarian capital.

Salvini said on Tuesday that the talks would aim at the "creation of a common charter of values, principles and objectives".

He said that if non-EPP right-wing forces were to group together they could constitute the second largest grouping in the European Parliament -- after the EPP itself -- and wield significant influence.

Birmingham University political scientist Daniele Albertazzi said it was "not unrealistic" that PiS, Fidesz and Salvini's Lega could form a common European Parliament grouping, adding: "There are strong practical and financial incentives to do it." He added that this could happen despite the lack of ideological cohesion between right-wing forces on some issues.

"They may say similar things on the EU, that it has too much power, but when it comes to things like sharing asylum seekers... the (Dutch) PVV and Orban have very different interests from Salvini," Albertazzi said.

Morawiecki also hinted that his preference was for the Lega and Fidesz to join the PiS's ECR grouping.

The ECR "defends common sense and normality very well," Morawiecki said.

