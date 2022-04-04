BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban is leading the Hungarian parliamentary elections with 67.84% of the votes, the National Election Office (NVI) said after processing almost 99% of the votes.

The ruling party gains 135 out of 199 seats in the parliament, while the opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay gets 28.14% of the votes, securing 56 seats, according to the NVI.

Marki-Zay admitted his defeat in the parliamentary elections earlier in the day, before 80% of the votes were processed.