UrduPoint.com

Orban's Alliance Leading In Hungary's Elections With Over 67% After 99% Of Votes Count

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Orban's Alliance Leading in Hungary's Elections With Over 67% After 99% of Votes Count

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban is leading the Hungarian parliamentary elections with 67.84% of the votes, the National Election Office (NVI) said after processing almost 99% of the votes.

The ruling party gains 135 out of 199 seats in the parliament, while the opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay gets 28.14% of the votes, securing 56 seats, according to the NVI.

Marki-Zay admitted his defeat in the parliamentary elections earlier in the day, before 80% of the votes were processed.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Alliance Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2022

2 hours ago
 No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

24 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.