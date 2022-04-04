UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban leads the Hungarian parliamentary elections with 67% of the votes, while the opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay gets 28%, the National Election Office (NVI) said after processing 16.76% of the votes.

The NVI data show that Fidesz alliance receives 66.83%, which gives preliminary 133 seats in parliament, while the opposition coalition obtains 28.14% of the votes, which translates into 56 parliamentary mandates.

Hungary held regular parliamentary elections on Sunday, with 199 parliamentary mandates to be distributed in two voting modalities, 106 seats under the majoritarian system in single-mandate Constituencies and 93 proportionally according to party lists.

According to the NVI, almost 7.7 million Hungarians were registered to vote.

The regular polls showed Fidesz alliance to be a front-runner yet the gap between Fidesz and the opposition front remained marginal, ranging from 2-3 to 10 percentage points. Last month poll forecast that Fidesz alliance gets about 50% of the vote, while the opposition coalition receives over 40%.

The last parliamentary elections were held in Hungary in April 2018. Following them, the newly elected Hungarian parliament re-elected Orban as prime minister for his fourth term.

