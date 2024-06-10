Open Menu

Orban's Party Loses Ground In EU Elections: Partial Results

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party lost ground in the EU elections, partial results showed Sunday, in what could be its worst-ever score in its 14-year rule.

With more than half of the votes counted, Fidesz came out on top but stood at just below 44 percent, well down from the 52 percent it won in the last EU elections in 2019.

Amid a record high voter turnout of more than 50 percent, the Tisza party of Peter Magyar -- who has emerged as Orban's main challenger -- managed to gain almost 31 percent of the vote, according to partial results.

Fidesz had been forecast to gain 50 percent of votes, according to polls ahead of the vote.

Describing the EU vote as "an all European pro-peace or pro-war election" as the war in Ukraine rages on, Orban has styled himself as "fighting for peace alone" in the bloc.

"I hope it will be a peace majority as the outcome of this election," he told journalists outside the polling station earlier Sunday.

The elections saw striking gains for the far-right in several European countries.

Orban, 61, is increasingly stoking fears of a war between the West and Russia, which he blames on Brussels and NATO.

As Moscow's closest EU ally since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban has refused to send weapons to Kyiv while blocking European military aid.

Magyar, on the other hand, has drawn huge crowds by railing against a "system" firmly under the control of Orban, who is the EU's longest-serving leader.

Magyar, a 43-year-old former government insider, shot to prominence earlier this year following a child abuse pardon scandal that shook Orban's government in an unprecedented way.

Nearly eight million voters were called to the polls on Sunday in Hungary.

