Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Ahead of EU elections on June 9, a deluge of misinformation amplifying the Hungarian government's key talking points on the war in Ukraine has flooded the country's social media platforms.

Content creators affiliated with Hungary's opaque Megafon Centre have been behind a tide of well-crafted video clips distributed online.

Megafon was created in 2020 with a mission "to amplify the voice of the right and counterbalance the dominance of the left-wing mainstream on the internet", according to its website.

But critics say it has become the latest mouthpiece for nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, amplifying its narratives while slamming those critical of the government and most recently the EU.

Since the beginning of the year, Megafon has poured more than 650 million forints ($1.8 million) into promoting its content on Facebook, according to estimates by the platform's owner Meta.

No other political party in the EU has spent as much as Megafon over the same period, according to AFP.

While some clips accuse European leaders of "wanting nuclear war", others suggest that women might soon be forced to produce weapons in factories and children may be sent to the front lines.

Several videos also featured remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine and his proposed debate on the role of the country's nuclear arsenal in Europe.

But Macron's remarks were taken out of context and skewed to portray European leaders as wanting "a third world war".

An advocate for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and the Kremlin's closest EU ally, Orban has characterised the upcoming European Parliament elections as a referendum on the war, saying he was now "fighting for peace alone" in the bloc.