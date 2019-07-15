UrduPoint.com
Orcas From Russia's 'Whale Jail' Feel Good After Ship Journey Via Amur River - Researchers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Orcas that have been rescued from the "whale jail" in Russia's Far East and started a journey toward the place of their release in the Khabarovsk Territory, feel good after the three-day ship transportation via the Amur River, the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), responsible for the mammals' release, said on Monday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Orcas that have been rescued from the "whale jail" in Russia's Far East and started a journey toward the place of their release in the Khabarovsk Territory, feel good after the three-day ship transportation via the Amur River, the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), responsible for the mammals' release, said on Monday.

On Thursday, three orcas were sent from Srednyaya Bay in Primorye to the place of their release in the Khabarovsk Territory. The youngest female orca is five years old, while two other mammals are between nine and 10 years old. In Khabarovsk, the orcas were reloaded into a vessel and sent along the Amur River to the Nikolayevsky District. On Monday morning, the vessel docked near the Innokentievka village, where the mammals are due to be transported into trucks to continue their journey.

"The animals feel good after the three-day transportation. The water in the Amur was calm, and the vessel arrived an hour earlier than scheduled," the institute said.

According to the researchers, before loading the orcas into the trucks, experts will change the water in the reservoirs used to transport the mammals. Throughout the trip, each orca will be accompanied by two trainers who will be next to them in the reservoirs. In the late hours of Monday, the convoy will move toward Cape Perovsky, the Sea of Okhotsk. The trip is estimated to take five hours.

The first batch of orcas that were released into the wild in late June had made the same journey. All eight animals survived their transportation to the Khabarovsk Territory, while experts feared that some of the mammals might die along the way.

The story about orcas and belugas being held in deplorable conditions in Srednyaya Bay made headlines last fall after Greenpeace sounded the alarm and warned that the animals were allegedly supposed to be smuggled to China.

A local court later ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

