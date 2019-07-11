Orcas loaded onto trucks as Russia releases more from 'whale jail'

(@FahadShabbir)

Three orcas were loaded onto trucks at a controversial facility in Russia's Far East on Thursday, as the country continues to release animals from what the media have dubbed "whale jail"

Nakhodka, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Three orcas were loaded onto trucks at a controversial facility in Russia's Far East on Thursday, as the country continues to release animals from what the media have dubbed "whale jail".

The secluded facility near the town of Nakhodka contains dozens of killer and beluga whales which were caught to be sent to aquariums, but are now to be set free after a global outcry and intervention by President Vladimir Putin.

Last month two killer whales and six belugas were released after a six-day trip north to the Sea of Okhotsk which involved driving the trucks with a police escort, and then shipping the animals on a barge.

The three whales loaded onto trucks on Thursday are expected to be released following a similar journey.

An AFP correspondent at the scene observed employees removing the glass roof of the floating dock housing the killer whale pens.

Divers could be seen going into the pens and using nets to move the animals onto a fabric stretcher with holes cut for the flippers.

The animals were then lifted and placed into containers with water on three trucks.

The orcas remaining in the pens and the beluga whales kept nearby could be heard vocalising loudly during the procedure and splashed in the water.