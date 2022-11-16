ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Law and order have been fully restored in Almaty after the riots that took place in January this year, and the economy of the metropolis is developing steadily, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

In January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in gas prices. Despite the government's promises to bring prices down, the protests turned violent and descended into deadly clashes with the police in several regions, fueled by dissatisfaction with the government and widespread poverty. According to the general prosecutor's office, 4,578 people were injured and 238 people, including 19 security officials, were killed during the week-long violent unrest and crackdowns.

"Today, Almaty has been fully restored after the 'Tragic January,' the city's economy is developing steadily," Tokayev said at a public meeting in Almaty.

At the same time, Tokayev criticized attempts to portray the January riots as a popular uprising.

"At a critical moment for the fate of the country, our people showed unparalleled unity and determination.

We showed that we are ready to take any risk in order to protect our statehood. All the people of Kazakhstan in these difficult days worried about Almaty residents. Unfortunately, now we see attempts to justify criminal acts and present them as a popular uprising," Tokayev added.

According to him, it is necessary to clearly distinguish between peaceful rallies and bloody crimes committed by criminals. Tokayev believes that "the devaluation of the idea of justice, and the mutual alienation of the state and society" led to the January tragedy.

In addition, Tokayev urged Kazakh citizens to come to the polls on Sunday and vote in the presidential election. He also called the president a "hired manager" with whom the people sign a contract for a certain period.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20. Six people are registered as presidential candidates, including the current head of state.