(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, 75-year-old Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, was taken to a hospital in Rome in a critical condition, the religious order's press service said on Tuesday.

"Giacomo Dalla Torre has been undergoing treatment for his diagnosed illness since the end of January. The deterioration [of his condition] happened today, on Tuesday, April 28. The Grand Master is under constant supervision," the statement read.

Giacomo Dalla Torre was elected the 80th Grand Master of the oldest knights' order in the history in May 2018.

The Sovereign Military Order of Malta is a Catholic religious order that was founded in 1099 as Knights Hospitaller. The order was operated from Malta between the 16th and the18th centuries. Since 1834, the institution has been based in Rome.

The order is currently well-known for its humanitarian activities across the world. It has permanent observer status at the United Nations and maintains diplomatic relations with 107 states, including Russia.