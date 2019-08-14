Order on Russian Scientists' Contacts With Foreigners Recommendatory - Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The order, which toughens the regulations for contacts between Russian scientists and their foreign colleagues, is recommendatory in nature, the Russian education and Science Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian scientists should show some vigilance, as foreign countries might be conducting spying activities in the scientific and industrial sector.

"The document is of a recommendatory nature and reflects global practice, trends and approaches when interacting with state bodies of foreign states, international and foreign organizations," the ministry said.