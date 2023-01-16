Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesia After Violent Protests - Beijing

UrduPoint.com

Published January 16, 2023

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Recent clashes at a Chinese plant in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province, which resulted in two people killed, is an isolated case of labor dispute and the situation is now back under control, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

On Sunday, Indonesian news portal Jakarta Globe reported that at least two people were killed in violent clashes between nickel plant workers and their Chinese employers at a Gunbuster Nickel Industry plant, operated by China's Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry.

"This separate incident was caused by disagreements between management and staff. Immediately after the start of the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, together with the relevant Indonesian parties, took effective measures to improve the situation.

The situation is currently under control," the diplomat told a briefing.

Wang added that China will maintain close cooperation with Indonesia to resolve the situation in accordance with the law.

According to Jakarta Globe, hundreds of law enforcement officers were involved in restoring order at the Gunbuster Nickel Industry plant after staff burned heavy equipment and vehicles during a strike over better work conditions and wages.

Local police said that 69 people were arrested for provoking staff to take part in protests and destroying company property. The identities of those killed have not yet been established.

