Oregon Deploys National Guard To Portland To Control Post-Election Riots - Police

Thu 05th November 2020

Oregon Deploys National Guard to Portland to Control Post-Election Riots - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The authorities of the US state of Oregon have decided to send units of the National Guard to Portland to help local law enforcement officers deal with the riots that sparked there in the wake of the presidential election, Multnomah county sheriff's office said.

"Widespread violence is occurring in Downtown Portland. In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement in responding to any acts of violence, and to maintain public order and ensure community safety. Guard members are trained in crowd control and will be riding with local response teams.

They are dressed in military style garb, which is their uniform," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Portland police declared mass gatherings in downtown Portland riots. One group of protesters reportedly began smashing shop windows and throwing objects at law enforcement officers. At least 10 people have been detained in the city.

On Tuesday, the United States held the presidential election, with incumbent President Donald Trump facing off�against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The latter is projected to win in Oregon, which has seven electoral college votes.

