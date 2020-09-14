UrduPoint.com
Oregon Equestrian Center Becomes Refuge For Animals Fleeing US Fires

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Oregon equestrian center becomes refuge for animals fleeing US fires

Boring (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :An equestrian center in Oregon that opened its doors to horses displaced by raging forest fires soon found its stalls home to almost an entire farmyard -- including pigs, ducks, donkeys and even an ox.

Last week, staff at the Mount Hood Center in Boring, east of Portland, offered refuge to owners and their horses fleeing the West Coast blazes that have torched an area roughly the size of the state of New Jersey and killed at least 35 people.

In just a few hours each one of their 80 stalls had been filled, with desperate owners bringing in their horses, often from places just a few dozen miles (kilometers) away from the fires.

"People were desperate, they had nowhere to go -- they were losing their homes, losing their barns, and certainly didn't want to lose their animals," said Aaron Shelley, director of operations at the center.

But it wasn't just horses that came in two by two -- the staff also welcomed an ox, donkeys, ponies, ducks and pigs.

"There were a lot of animals that were panicked and they were kicking and they were yelling. It sounded like this was a war zone in here with all the screaming and yelling," Shelley said.

The horses in particular -- used to being out in the open air -- had to be kept calm by the staff.

"My staff did an amazing job," Shelley said. "Walking the aisles, talking to the horses comforting them with nice words."

