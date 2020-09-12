Oregon Governor Brown Says Dozens Reported Missing Amid Massive Wildfires

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Dozens of individuals have been reported missing amid out-of-control wildfires in the US state of Oregon, Governor Kate Brown told reporters on Friday.

"As of now, there are early reports from our state police that there are dozens of missing persons related to the fires, specifically in Jackson, Lane and Marion counties," Brown said.

The governor added that Oregon's Federal emergency declaration has been approved.

More than million acres - over 1,500 sq.

miles - of land has burned in the state and more than 40,000 individuals have been evacuated, while some 500,000 remain in the evacuation zones, she said.

Brown also said that cooler temperatures and increased moisture in the coming days are expected to bring relief to first responders battling the blazes.

At least 102 major blazes have ravaged 4.4 million acres across twelve western states of the United States. Earlier on Friday, media reported the wildfires have claimed at least 23 lives in the affected states.